Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Gain Of 226.50 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 19.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.46, to imply an increase of 12.91% or $1.31 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $14.74, putting it -28.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $430.09M, with average of 2.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a 12.91% upside in the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.90 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 12.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 63.71%, and 226.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying a decrease of -91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLGC has been trading 47.64% off suggested target high and 47.64% from its likely low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.3 million.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders hold 20.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.20% float percentage. In total, 0.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by 360 Financial, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11199.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41660.0.