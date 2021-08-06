FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) Fell -49.82% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s traded shares stood at 7.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.04, to imply a decrease of -15.18% or -$3.05 in intraday trading. The FEYE share’s 52-week high remains $25.53, putting it -49.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.26. The company has a valuation of $4.80B, with an average of 1.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for FireEye Inc. (FEYE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FEYE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) trade information

After registering a -15.18% downside in the latest session, FireEye Inc. (FEYE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.79 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -15.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.64%, and -7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.88%. Short interest in FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw shorts transact 19.46 million shares and set a 4.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 22.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FEYE has been trading -58.45% off suggested target high and 0.23% from its likely low.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FireEye Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FireEye Inc. (FEYE) shares are -4.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.03% against -2.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $248.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $257.31 million.

FEYE Dividends

FireEye Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FireEye Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s Major holders

FireEye Inc. insiders hold 2.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.24% of the shares at 94.31% float percentage. In total, 92.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.71 million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $477.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 15.79 million shares, or about 6.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $364.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FireEye Inc. (FEYE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.08 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.0 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 126.0 million.