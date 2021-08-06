DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Has Decreased By 257.95 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.82, to imply a decrease of -2.22% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The DBRG share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -27.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $3.34B, with an average of 3.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside in the latest session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.04 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.05%, and -10.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.11%. Short interest in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw shorts transact 64.58 million shares and set a 23.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.05, implying an increase of 32.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBRG has been trading -75.95% off suggested target high and -24.63% from its likely low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DigitalBridge Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares are 31.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.61% against -2.10%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DigitalBridge Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

DigitalBridge Group Inc. insiders hold 4.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.98% of the shares at 92.12% float percentage. In total, 87.98% institutions holds shares in the company.