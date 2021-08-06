Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares stood at 3.49 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.94, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The CGC share’s 52-week high remains $56.50, putting it -198.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.83. The company has a valuation of $7.33B, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the latest session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.70 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.05%, and -13.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.32%. Short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw shorts transact 16.99 million shares and set a 4.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.89, implying an increase of 26.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $40.97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGC has been trading -116.31% off suggested target high and 10.24% from its likely low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canopy Growth Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are -56.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.15% against 16.20%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canopy Growth Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders hold 37.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.39% of the shares at 24.82% float percentage. In total, 15.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.74 million shares (or 1.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 3.17 million shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $101.41 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 3.17 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 123.39 million.