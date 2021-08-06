Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Is Currently -108.6 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 56.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.82, to imply an increase of 21.04% or $2.75 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -108.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $675.99M, with an average of 76.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a 21.04% upside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.40 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 21.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 98.74%, and 184.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.80%. Short interest in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders hold 23.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.99% of the shares at 3.89% float percentage. In total, 2.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.88 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds roughly 64785.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39019.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.33 million.