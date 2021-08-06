At Current Prices, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Worth A Patient Look?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.36, to imply an increase of 1.24% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PTEN share’s 52-week high remains $11.27, putting it -53.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with average of 2.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PTEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

After registering a 1.24% upside in the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.66 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.96%, and -17.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.92%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.66, implying an increase of 23.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTEN has been trading -76.63% off suggested target high and 15.08% from its likely low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are 21.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.83% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.70% this quarter before jumping 23.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $292.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $324 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $250.38 million and $196.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.00% before jumping 65.20% in the following quarter.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders hold 4.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.25% of the shares at 98.29% float percentage. In total, 94.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.94 million shares (or 17.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $234.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.97 million shares, or about 11.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $149.53 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 12.67 million shares. This is just over 6.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.92 million, or 5.79% of the shares, all valued at about 108.58 million.