Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE: COLD) Stock Falls -6.09 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s traded shares stood at 4.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.37, to imply a decrease of -6.09% or -$2.36 in intraday trading. The COLD share’s 52-week high remains $41.29, putting it -13.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.94. The company has a valuation of $9.78B, with average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Americold Realty Trust (COLD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COLD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) trade information

After registering a -6.09% downside in the latest session, Americold Realty Trust (COLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.08 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -6.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.26%, and 0.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.00, implying an increase of 17.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COLD has been trading -26.48% off suggested target high and -15.48% from its likely low.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Americold Realty Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) shares are 7.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.75% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.50% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $491.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $518.23 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.50% annually.

COLD Dividends

Americold Realty Trust has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Americold Realty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s Major holders

Americold Realty Trust insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.06% of the shares at 110.35% float percentage. In total, 110.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.92 million shares (or 13.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 24.65 million shares, or about 9.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $948.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Americold Realty Trust (COLD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 9.26 million shares. This is just over 3.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $373.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.08 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 272.23 million.