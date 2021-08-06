After The Stock Fell -9.74% Over The Week, Is Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Still A Buy?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply a decrease of -11.02% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The HDSN share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -30.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $137.84M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 572.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HDSN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

After registering a -11.02% downside in the last session, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.84 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -11.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.74%, and 1.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 188.99%. Short interest in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 10.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HDSN has been trading -58.73% off suggested target high and 36.51% from its likely low.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudson Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) shares are 99.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 125.00% against 27.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $51.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.68 million and $41.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.10% before jumping 22.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

HDSN Dividends

Hudson Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hudson Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Technologies Inc. insiders hold 19.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.47% of the shares at 42.97% float percentage. In total, 34.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.25 million shares (or 9.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.68 million shares, or about 8.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.93 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.36 million shares. This is just over 5.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.96 million.