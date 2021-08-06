After Jumping 2.84% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST)?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares stood at 4.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ACST share’s 52-week high remains $1.22, putting it -159.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $98.15M, with an average of 7.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5640 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.84%, and -9.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.92%. Short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw shorts transact 2.98 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying a decrease of -88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACST has been trading 46.81% off suggested target high and 46.81% from its likely low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders hold 2.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.21% of the shares at 2.27% float percentage. In total, 2.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 0.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.69 million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million