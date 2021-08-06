1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX: GOED) Stock Has Dropped -6.94% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s traded shares stood at 3.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply an increase of 2.79% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The GOED share’s 52-week high remains $17.75, putting it -501.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $309.31M, with an average of 3.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

After registering a 2.79% upside in the last session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.12 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.96%, and -6.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.96%. Short interest in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 75.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOED has been trading -306.78% off suggested target high and -306.78% from its likely low.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

1847 Goedeker Inc. insiders hold 4.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.62% of the shares at 26.75% float percentage. In total, 25.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19130.0 shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 14541.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 10291.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77182.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1600.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 13920.0.