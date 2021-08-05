Why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 3.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.99, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it -147.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $166.34M, with an average of 3.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHIP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the latest session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.97%, and -7.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.90%. Short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw shorts transact 7.46 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 34.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHIP has been trading -51.52% off suggested target high and -51.52% from its likely low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are -9.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.96% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.20% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 119.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $32.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.04 million and $19.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 254.50% before jumping 128.00% in the following quarter.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 7.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.80% of the shares at 1.95% float percentage. In total, 1.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.46 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.48 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 72085.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76410.0