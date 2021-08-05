Why Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s traded shares stood at 6.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply an increase of 4.60% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The OBLG share’s 52-week high remains $12.25, putting it -348.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $82.01M, with average of 151.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Oblong Inc. (OBLG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OBLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

After registering a 4.60% upside in the latest session, Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.31 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 4.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -15.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 81.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBLG has been trading -449.45% off suggested target high and -449.45% from its likely low.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oblong Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oblong Inc. (OBLG) shares are -44.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.81% against 3.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.94 million.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oblong Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Oblong Inc. insiders hold 9.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.94% of the shares at 56.17% float percentage. In total, 50.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenspring Associates, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 13.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.43 million shares, or about 12.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.1 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oblong Inc. (OBLG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 69953.0 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59759.0, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.