What Could Change After Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Gains 73.04% From The High-Point?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.31, to imply an increase of 4.68% or $3.41 in intraday trading. The ASAN share’s 52-week high remains $76.10, putting it 0.28% up since that peak but still an impressive 73.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.57. The company has a valuation of $11.97B, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Asana Inc. (ASAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASAN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

After registering a 4.68% upside in the latest session, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 77.19 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 4.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.99%, and 6.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.70%. Short interest in Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw shorts transact 5.1 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.25, implying a decrease of -40.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASAN has been trading -4.84% off suggested target high and 55.44% from its likely low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Asana Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are 91.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.34% against 3.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $82.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.68 million.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 20 and September 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Asana Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Asana Inc. insiders hold 10.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.22% of the shares at 70.92% float percentage. In total, 63.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 5.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 5.04 million shares, or about 5.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $144.18 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 55.42 million.