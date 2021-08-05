Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Could shrink By -253.59% Or More

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.18, to imply an increase of 2.91% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The VIR share’s 52-week high remains $141.01, putting it -269.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.31. The company has a valuation of $4.92B, with average of 741.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VIR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

After registering a 2.91% upside in the latest session, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.24 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.13%, and -10.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.29, implying an increase of 48.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIR has been trading -253.59% off suggested target high and 13.57% from its likely low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vir Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) shares are -43.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.94% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -77.80% this quarter before jumping 46.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 308.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $84.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $107.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.99 million and $19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.20% before jumping 463.90% in the following quarter.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vir Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Vir Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 13.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.43% of the shares at 90.29% float percentage. In total, 78.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.62 million shares (or 17.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 11.82 million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $606.15 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5.41 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $255.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 104.03 million.