Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s traded shares stood at 4.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.66, to imply an increase of 23.71% or $7.41 in intraday trading. The VNE share’s 52-week high remains $32.70, putting it 15.42% up since that peak but still an impressive 74.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.70. The company has a valuation of $3.47B, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 808.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Veoneer Inc. (VNE), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VNE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.91.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

After registering a 23.71% upside in the latest session, Veoneer Inc. (VNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.46 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 23.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.45%, and 42.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.71%. Short interest in Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw shorts transact 7.59 million shares and set a 15.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.41, implying a decrease of -19.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $60.96 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNE has been trading -57.68% off suggested target high and 56.03% from its likely low.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veoneer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Veoneer Inc. (VNE) shares are 8.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 36.61% against 38.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.70% this quarter before jumping 35.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $405.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $439.75 million.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 21 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veoneer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Veoneer Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.04% of the shares at 52.25% float percentage. In total, 52.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.02 million shares (or 7.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund with 5.5 million shares, or about 4.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $117.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veoneer Inc. (VNE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 12.38 million.