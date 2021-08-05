Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Has Recovered 19.45% So Far, But Another -30.01% Loss Is Possible.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 3.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.23, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $13.30, putting it -30.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.24. The company has a valuation of $11.13B, with average of 9.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the latest session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.24 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and 4.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 11.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA has been trading -36.85% off suggested target high and 2.25% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are -19.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.56% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.30% this quarter before jumping 13.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.12 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -297.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.37% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.20% of the shares at 52.76% float percentage. In total, 52.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 128.69 million shares (or 11.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 53.02 million shares, or about 4.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $611.86 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 53.7 million shares. This is just over 4.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $531.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.13 million, or 4.86% of the shares, all valued at about 526.0 million.