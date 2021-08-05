Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Up 19.96% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 6.86% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.87, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$1.43 in intraday trading. The QSR share’s 52-week high remains $71.12, putting it -11.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.12. The company has a valuation of $28.71B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give QSR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.56.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) trade information

After registering a -2.19% downside in the latest session, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.53 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.49%, and 1.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.86%. Short interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) saw shorts transact 7.39 million shares and set a 6.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.01, implying an increase of 15.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.28 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QSR has been trading -40.91% off suggested target high and 0.92% from its likely low.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Restaurant Brands International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) shares are 8.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.42% against 32.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.60% this quarter before jumping 29.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1 billion and $1.13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.40% before jumping 8.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.74% annually.

QSR Dividends

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.38%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s Major holders

Restaurant Brands International Inc. insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.77% of the shares at 85.05% float percentage. In total, 83.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.31 million shares (or 11.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. with 23.93 million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.56 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 11.47 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $745.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.15 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 464.56 million.