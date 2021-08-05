Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Is 11.6% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 18.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.60, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $54.56, putting it -414.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.37. The company has a valuation of $4.25B, with average of 11.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nikola Corporation (NKLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NKLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the last session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.28 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.30%, and -35.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.50, implying an increase of 39.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKLA has been trading -135.85% off suggested target high and 15.09% from its likely low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nikola Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are -56.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.35% against 21.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -81.20% this quarter before falling -81.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20,226.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $20k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20k and $30k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall 0.00% before jumping 4,966.70% in the following quarter.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nikola Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 52.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.80% of the shares at 44.25% float percentage. In total, 20.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.04 million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.45 million shares, or about 3.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $200.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.87 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.57 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 82.51 million.