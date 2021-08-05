Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Is Currently -90.57 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.33, to imply a decrease of -8.89% or -$0.91 in intraday trading. The LBRT share’s 52-week high remains $17.78, putting it -90.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.93. The company has a valuation of $1.76B, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

After registering a -8.89% downside in the last session, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.10 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, dropping -8.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.40%, and -31.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.51%. Short interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw shorts transact 6.01 million shares and set a 6.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.60, implying an increase of 31.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.50 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBRT has been trading -82.21% off suggested target high and -1.82% from its likely low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares are -27.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.28% against 31.30%.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. insiders hold 42.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.62% of the shares at 84.71% float percentage. In total, 48.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.23 million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Riverstone Holdings LLC with 12.3 million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $138.87 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF holds roughly 6.59 million shares. This is just over 3.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.66 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 44.02 million.