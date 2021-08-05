It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) At $22.91.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.91, to imply a decrease of -5.92% or -$1.44 in intraday trading. The LESL share’s 52-week high remains $32.84, putting it -43.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.15. The company has a valuation of $4.65B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LESL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

After registering a -5.92% downside in the latest session, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.83 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, dropping -5.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.58%, and -6.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.25%. Short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw shorts transact 15.72 million shares and set a 11.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.50, implying an increase of 31.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LESL has been trading -70.23% off suggested target high and -22.22% from its likely low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leslie’s Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are -17.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.86% against 4.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $570.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $388.35 million.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leslie’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders hold 3.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.85% of the shares at 94.53% float percentage. In total, 90.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 56.98 million shares (or 30.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.97 million shares, or about 4.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $219.68 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 94.84 million.