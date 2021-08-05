Is PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Poised For Further Gains At A 63.26% Distance From The Low?

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.81, to imply an increase of 2.87% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The PLBY share’s 52-week high remains $63.04, putting it -135.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.85. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLBY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

After registering a 2.87% upside in the latest session, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.65 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.98%, and -27.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 147.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.00, implying an increase of 47.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLBY has been trading -105.15% off suggested target high and -71.58% from its likely low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $46.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.5 million.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PLBY Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

PLBY Group Inc. insiders hold 5.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.47% of the shares at 72.09% float percentage. In total, 68.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.63 million shares (or 9.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 1.0 million shares, or about 2.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 9.59 million.