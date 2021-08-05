Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ: HVBT) Has Gained 47.09% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 3.73% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The HVBT share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -106.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22, with an average of 4.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

After registering a 3.73% upside in the last session, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.90 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 3.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.83%, and -3.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.09%. Short interest in Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) saw shorts transact 2.23 million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) estimates and forecasts

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares insiders hold 10.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.01% of the shares at 10.13% float percentage. In total, 9.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.44 million shares (or 3.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity OTC Portfolio with 2.54 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.37 million.