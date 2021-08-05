For Risk-Tolerant Investors, EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Is Worth A Shot

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.43, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $23.24, putting it -26.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.27. The company has a valuation of $5.16B, with average of 4.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EQT Corporation (EQT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the latest session, EQT Corporation (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.49 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.29%, and -11.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.31, implying an increase of 32.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQT has been trading -106.19% off suggested target high and -19.37% from its likely low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are 5.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 478.95% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.70% this quarter before jumping 173.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $995.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -54.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.23% of the shares at 74.54% float percentage. In total, 74.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.75 million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $701.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 32.22 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $598.59 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corporation (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 20.28 million shares. This is just over 5.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $376.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.88 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 146.39 million.