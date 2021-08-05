Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Could See A 7.94% Or Even More Gain In Stock Price

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares stood at 5.82 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $129.73, to imply an increase of 12.87% or $14.8 in intraday trading. The DDOG share’s 52-week high remains $119.43, putting it 7.94% up since that peak but still an impressive 46.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.73. The company has a valuation of $35.61B, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Datadog Inc. (DDOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DDOG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

After registering a 12.87% upside in the latest session, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 135.38 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 12.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.12%, and 5.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.75%. Short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw shorts transact 13.72 million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $119.00, implying a decrease of -9.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $97.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDOG has been trading -15.62% off suggested target high and 25.23% from its likely low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Datadog Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are 3.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.27% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $212.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $226.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $135.4 million and $144.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.90% before jumping 56.70% in the following quarter.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datadog Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders hold 9.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.64% of the shares at 83.51% float percentage. In total, 75.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.77 million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.36 million shares, or about 6.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.28 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 6.8 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $567.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.94 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 495.08 million.