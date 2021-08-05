Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Stock Jumping 29.29% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.78, to imply an increase of 10.82% or $5.64 in intraday trading. The YOU share’s 52-week high remains $62.51, putting it -8.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.26, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

After registering a 10.82% upside in the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.51 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 10.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.63%, and 29.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.83, implying a decrease of -26.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YOU has been trading 10.0% off suggested target high and 41.16% from its likely low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clear Secure Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders hold 66.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.31% of the shares at 179.52% float percentage. In total, 60.31% institutions holds shares in the company.