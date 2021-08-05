Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 46.06% YTD

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply a decrease of -3.21% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CCO share’s 52-week high remains $3.05, putting it -26.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.87. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

After registering a -3.21% downside in the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.79 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, dropping -3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.84%, and -1.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.06%. Short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw shorts transact 20.46 million shares and set a 5.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.05, implying an increase of 20.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCO has been trading -65.98% off suggested target high and 17.01% from its likely low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares are 20.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.00% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 58.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $496.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $552.79 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 05 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.79% of the shares at 96.95% float percentage. In total, 95.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 104.87 million shares (or 22.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ares Management LLC with 42.05 million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $75.69 million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 50.68 million shares. This is just over 10.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.84 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 24.91 million.