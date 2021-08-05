Cigna Corporation At $200.23: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)’s traded shares stood at 3.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $200.23, to imply a decrease of -13.50% or -$31.25 in intraday trading. The CI share’s 52-week high remains $272.81, putting it -36.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $158.84. The company has a valuation of $79.24B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cigna Corporation (CI), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.96.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) trade information

After registering a -13.50% downside in the latest session, Cigna Corporation (CI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 234.38 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, dropping -13.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and -1.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.19%. Short interest in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) saw shorts transact 4.15 million shares and set a 2.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $299.09, implying an increase of 33.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $270.00 and $321.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CI has been trading -60.32% off suggested target high and -34.84% from its likely low.

Cigna Corporation (CI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cigna Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cigna Corporation (CI) shares are 5.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.84% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.60% this quarter before jumping 25.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $41.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.85 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 70.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.60% annually.

CI Dividends

Cigna Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cigna Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.06%.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)’s Major holders

Cigna Corporation insiders hold 1.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.48% of the shares at 93.86% float percentage. In total, 92.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.6 million shares (or 8.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 28.17 million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.81 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cigna Corporation (CI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.92 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.4 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.06 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 2.19 billion.