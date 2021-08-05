Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Up 73.77% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 73.66% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s traded shares stood at 2.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.56, to imply a decrease of -23.76% or -$8.59 in intraday trading. The AVID share’s 52-week high remains $40.48, putting it -46.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.23. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 545.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVID a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) trade information

After registering a -23.76% downside in the last session, Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.99 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, dropping -23.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.41%, and -28.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.66%. Short interest in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw shorts transact 1.43 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.50, implying an increase of 35.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVID has been trading -70.54% off suggested target high and -19.74% from its likely low.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avid Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) shares are 31.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.46% against 2.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $91.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $96.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.28 million and $83.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.50% before jumping 15.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

AVID Dividends

Avid Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avid Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s Major holders

Avid Technology Inc. insiders hold 6.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.23% of the shares at 94.18% float percentage. In total, 88.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Impactive Capital, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.88 million shares (or 15.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.46 million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $39.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 16.35 million.