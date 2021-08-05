Analysts Say The Dixie Group Inc. Can Reach $5.00 In 12 Months

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply an increase of 17.34% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The DXYN share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -88.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $42.09M, with an average of 34960.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 68.84K shares over the past 3 months.

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) trade information

After registering a 17.34% upside in the latest session, The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.36 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, jumping 17.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and -19.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 36.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXYN has been trading -57.23% off suggested target high and -57.23% from its likely low.

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $101.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.65 million and $105.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.10% before dropping -6.60% in the following quarter.

DXYN Dividends

The Dixie Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Dixie Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s Major holders

The Dixie Group Inc. insiders hold 11.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.18% of the shares at 44.28% float percentage. In total, 39.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gendell, Jeffrey L. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hodges Capital Management, Inc. with 1.28 million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.8 million.

We also have Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 6.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 0.43 million.