After Falling -10.00% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK)?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.13, to imply a decrease of -0.39% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ICLK share’s 52-week high remains $19.10, putting it -272.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.85. The company has a valuation of $497.30M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 510.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the last session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.95 this Wednesday, 08/04/21, dropping -0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.00%, and -52.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.93%. Short interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.47, implying an increase of 73.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.70 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICLK has been trading -367.84% off suggested target high and -186.55% from its likely low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $74.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.11 million and $68.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.60% before jumping 29.60% in the following quarter.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has its next earnings report out on March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.37% of the shares at 43.37% float percentage. In total, 43.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.67 million shares (or 6.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.71 million shares, or about 5.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $55.38 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and MFS International New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 10.61 million.