After A Decline Of -34.74% From The High, Can Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Recover Quickly?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.51, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The XM share’s 52-week high remains $57.28, putting it -34.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.36. The company has a valuation of $20.70B, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the last session, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.78%, and 18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.57%. Short interest in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) saw shorts transact 6.12 million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.75, implying an increase of 12.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XM has been trading -41.14% off suggested target high and 8.26% from its likely low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qualtrics International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are -20.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.91% against 2.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $241.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $246.62 million.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qualtrics International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders hold 28.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.82% of the shares at 113.97% float percentage. In total, 81.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.52 million shares (or 25.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $741.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.17 million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $104.21 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.91 million shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 44.3 million.