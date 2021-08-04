Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Shares Declined By -21.74% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 4.9 million Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $95.08 changed hands at -$3.29 or -3.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.16B. WYNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.33% off its 52-week high of $143.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.70, which suggests the last value was 28.8% up since then. When we look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WYNN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Instantly WYNN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 103.00 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.73%, with the 5-day performance at -5.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is -21.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WYNN’s forecast low is $110.00 with $157.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wynn Resorts Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.39% over the past 6 months, a 72.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wynn Resorts Limited will rise 74.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $954.33 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Wynn Resorts Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.7 million and $430.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,013.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 168.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Wynn Resorts Limited earnings to increase by 75.00%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.85% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares while 74.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.00%. There are 74.74% institutions holding the Wynn Resorts Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.37% of the shares, roughly 10.84 million WYNN shares worth $1.36 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 9.93 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 6.44 million shares estimated at $807.78 million under it, the former controlled 5.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 4.10% of the shares, roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $595.19 million.