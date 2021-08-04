Why To Invest In Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.56 changing hands around $3.88 or 10.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.93B. COUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.06% off its 52-week high of $62.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.59, which suggests the last value was 17.62% up since then. When we look at Coursera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Coursera Inc. (COUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COUR as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Instantly COUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.63 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 10.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.71%, with the 5-day performance at -6.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is -10.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COUR’s forecast low is $44.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Coursera Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.00%.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.58% of Coursera Inc. shares while 60.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.82%. There are 60.18% institutions holding the Coursera Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.58% of the shares, roughly 21.16 million COUR shares worth $952.06 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 5.83 million shares worth $262.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $147.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $43.9 million.