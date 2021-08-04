Why Should You Invest In The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT)?

In the latest trading session, 1.92 million The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.08 changing hands around $4.87 or 11.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.27B. NYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.15% off its 52-week high of $58.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.21, which suggests the last value was 22.61% up since then. When we look at The New York Times Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the The New York Times Company (NYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NYT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The New York Times Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) trade information

Instantly NYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 48.68 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 11.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.53%, with the 5-day performance at -1.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is -1.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NYT’s forecast low is $30.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.6% for it to hit the projected low.

The New York Times Company (NYT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The New York Times Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.76% over the past 6 months, a 19.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The New York Times Company will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $487.68 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The New York Times Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $484 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2021 estimates are for The New York Times Company earnings to decrease by -28.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.30% per year.

NYT Dividends

The New York Times Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 0.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.72 per year.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of The New York Times Company shares while 94.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.07%. There are 94.59% institutions holding the The New York Times Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 13.44 million NYT shares worth $680.27 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 13.09 million shares worth $662.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.01 million shares estimated at $202.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million shares worth around $170.25 million.