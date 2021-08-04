Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.36 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.84B. WPM’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.87% off its 52-week high of $57.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.85, which suggests the last value was 24.83% up since then. When we look at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WPM as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Instantly WPM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.41 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.92%, with the 5-day performance at 4.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is 3.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WPM’s forecast low is $41.00 with $74.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.60% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $331.99 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $336.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $250.43 million and $222.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings to increase by 485.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.79% per year.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12. The 1.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 1.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.31 per year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.01% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares while 65.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.82%. There are 65.79% institutions holding the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 22.26 million WPM shares worth $850.57 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 18.35 million shares worth $701.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. With 20.0 million shares estimated at $826.35 million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 7.6 million shares worth around $290.4 million.