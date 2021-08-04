What Is The Performance Outlook For Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.35 changing hands around $1.32 or 6.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $744.26M. RNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.08% off its 52-week high of $37.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.58, which suggests the last value was 13.61% up since then. When we look at Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 219.35K.

Analysts gave the Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Instantly RNA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.50 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.43%, with the 5-day performance at -1.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) is -19.43% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RNA’s forecast low is $36.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -76.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avidity Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.82% over the past 6 months, a -67.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avidity Biosciences Inc. will rise 42.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -158.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.94 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 million and $1.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Avidity Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -265.90%.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.97% of Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares while 91.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.65%. There are 91.38% institutions holding the Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million RNA shares worth $87.13 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 3.43 million shares worth $74.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $23.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $24.78 million.