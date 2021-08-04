Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX: VOLT): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s per share price at $5.30 changed hands at $0.39 or 7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.88M. VOLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.89% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 79.43% up since then. When we look at Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.03K.

Analysts gave the Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VOLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) trade information

Instantly VOLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.49 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 199.44%, with the 5-day performance at 19.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) is 8.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57460.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VOLT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Volt Information Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.87% over the past 6 months, a 138.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Volt Information Sciences Inc. will rise 118.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 129.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $213 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $232.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Volt Information Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.20%.

VOLT Dividends

Volt Information Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 08 and September 13.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.49% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares while 36.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.86%. There are 36.03% institutions holding the Volt Information Sciences Inc. stock share, with Fortis Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.19% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million VOLT shares worth $4.45 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 0.87 million shares worth $3.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $2.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.97 million.