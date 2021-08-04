VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 3.34 million VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $30.26 changed hands at -$0.43 or -1.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.15B. VICI’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.21% off its 52-week high of $33.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.40, which suggests the last value was 29.28% up since then. When we look at VICI Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

Analysts gave the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VICI as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.87 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.67%, with the 5-day performance at -4.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is -2.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VICI’s forecast low is $32.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.75% for it to hit the projected low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VICI Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.04% over the past 6 months, a 14.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VICI Properties Inc. will rise 6.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $369.12 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that VICI Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $368.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $257.9 million and $339.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for VICI Properties Inc. earnings to increase by 40.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 4.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of VICI Properties Inc. shares while 123.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.30%. There are 123.00% institutions holding the VICI Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.23% of the shares, roughly 76.4 million VICI shares worth $2.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 49.01 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 33.15 million shares estimated at $936.23 million under it, the former controlled 6.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.44% of the shares, roughly 23.84 million shares worth around $602.63 million.