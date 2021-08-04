Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.51 changing hands around $1.28 or 6.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.06B. TUP’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.43% off its 52-week high of $38.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.05, which suggests the last value was 42.03% up since then. When we look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.30K.

Analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TUP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.50 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 6.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.46%, with the 5-day performance at 3.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is -10.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.87 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tupperware Brands Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.98% over the past 6 months, a 26.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tupperware Brands Corporation will fall -32.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $460.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tupperware Brands Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $482.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $316.2 million and $362.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings to increase by 747.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 04.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.07% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 79.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.92%. There are 79.40% institutions holding the Tupperware Brands Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.94% of the shares, roughly 7.92 million TUP shares worth $209.11 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.97% or 7.44 million shares worth $196.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.23 million shares estimated at $103.1 million under it, the former controlled 8.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.63% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $84.39 million.