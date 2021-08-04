The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.92 million The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.64 changing hands around $0.77 or 11.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $840.20M. GEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.41% off its 52-week high of $11.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.96, which suggests the last value was 35.08% up since then. When we look at The GEO Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.30 million.

Analysts gave the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GEO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The GEO Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.46 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 11.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is -3.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GEO’s forecast low is $8.25 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.98% for it to hit the projected low.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The GEO Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.40% over the past 6 months, a -8.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The GEO Group Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $561.18 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The GEO Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $556.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $587.83 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.60%. The 2021 estimates are for The GEO Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 04.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.37% of The GEO Group Inc. shares while 78.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.59%. There are 78.84% institutions holding the The GEO Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.99% of the shares, roughly 20.79 million GEO shares worth $161.36 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.66% or 17.94 million shares worth $139.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 7.66 million shares estimated at $54.53 million under it, the former controlled 6.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.48% of the shares, roughly 5.48 million shares worth around $30.22 million.