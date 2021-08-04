The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 4.65 million The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $47.89 changed hands at -$1.64 or -3.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.86B. CG’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.64% off its 52-week high of $51.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.48, which suggests the last value was 50.97% up since then. When we look at The Carlyle Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

Instantly CG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 51.55 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.32%, with the 5-day performance at 2.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is 2.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CG’s forecast low is $50.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.41% for it to hit the projected low.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Carlyle Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.04% over the past 6 months, a 43.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Carlyle Group Inc. will rise 9.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $670.5 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that The Carlyle Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $704.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $582.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.00%. The 2021 estimates are for The Carlyle Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.76% per year.

CG Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01. The 2.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.20 per year.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.60% of The Carlyle Group Inc. shares while 37.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.98%. There are 37.22% institutions holding the The Carlyle Group Inc. stock share, with Vulcan Value Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.55% of the shares, roughly 19.67 million CG shares worth $722.96 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 17.39 million shares worth $639.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 8.63 million shares estimated at $368.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 6.78 million shares worth around $249.07 million.