Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.36M. STG’s last price was a discount, traded about -360.94% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 10.94% up since then. When we look at Sunlands Technology Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.53K.

Analysts gave the Sunlands Technology Group (STG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunlands Technology Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

Instantly STG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.28%, with the 5-day performance at 8.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is -34.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STG’s forecast low is $6.86 with $6.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -971.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -971.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.70% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunlands Technology Group earnings to decrease by -10.30%.

STG Dividends

Sunlands Technology Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Sunlands Technology Group shares while 6.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.34%. There are 6.33% institutions holding the Sunlands Technology Group stock share, with Hsbc Holdings Plc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.39% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million STG shares worth $2.19 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 0.53 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021.