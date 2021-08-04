Stock Performance Of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.29 million OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.37M. ONE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1241.18% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 1.96% up since then. When we look at OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 505.36K.

Analysts gave the OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Instantly ONE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5888 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.47%, with the 5-day performance at -3.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is -57.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONE’s forecast low is $12.07 with $16.02 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3041.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2266.67% for it to hit the projected low.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OneSmart International Education Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.21% over the past 6 months, a 83.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $144.34 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $237.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for OneSmart International Education Group Limited earnings to decrease by -396.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.14% per year.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.01% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares while 47.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.73%. There are 47.17% institutions holding the OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.13% of the shares, roughly 16.82 million ONE shares worth $39.02 million.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 7.86 million shares worth $18.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $1.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 60385.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.