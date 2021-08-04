SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.20 changing hands around $0.77 or 4.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.54B. SSRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.21% off its 52-week high of $25.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.68, which suggests the last value was 20.47% up since then. When we look at SSR Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SSRM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SSR Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Instantly SSRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.63 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.30%, with the 5-day performance at 5.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is 2.88% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SSRM’s forecast low is $19.21 with $30.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.69% for it to hit the projected low.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SSR Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.41% over the past 6 months, a 18.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SSR Mining Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.34 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SSR Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $112.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $117.91 million and $116.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.40%. The 2021 estimates are for SSR Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 73.70%.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 04. The 1.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of SSR Mining Inc. shares while 62.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.58%. There are 62.32% institutions holding the SSR Mining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.49% of the shares, roughly 22.69 million SSRM shares worth $324.05 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 8.52 million shares worth $121.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 11.12 million shares estimated at $173.4 million under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.53% of the shares, roughly 9.8 million shares worth around $152.81 million.