SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.57 million SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $299.81 changed hands at $42.09 or 16.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.68B. SEDG’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.75% off its 52-week high of $377.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $162.60, which suggests the last value was 45.77% up since then. When we look at SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.02K.

Analysts gave the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SEDG as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 308.97 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 16.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.05%, with the 5-day performance at 24.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is 8.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $311.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEDG’s forecast low is $58.00 with $373.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 80.65% for it to hit the projected low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.36% over the past 6 months, a 13.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. will rise 15.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $454.69 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $504.68 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2021 estimates are for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.27% per year.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares while 83.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.29%. There are 83.43% institutions holding the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.58% of the shares, roughly 6.54 million SEDG shares worth $1.88 billion.

Swedbank holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 2.74 million shares worth $874.58 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $371.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $301.87 million.