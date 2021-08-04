Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.36 million Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $129.54 changed hands at $3.22 or 2.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.36B. SPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.53% off its 52-week high of $136.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.35, which suggests the last value was 54.18% up since then. When we look at Simon Property Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Analysts gave the Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SPG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Simon Property Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) trade information

Instantly SPG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 130.97 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.90%, with the 5-day performance at 2.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPG’s forecast low is $125.00 with $175.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Simon Property Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.10% over the past 6 months, a 8.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Simon Property Group Inc. will rise 20.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Simon Property Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Simon Property Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.60% per year.

SPG Dividends

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13. The 4.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.55 per year.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Simon Property Group Inc. shares while 90.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.80%. There are 90.36% institutions holding the Simon Property Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.19% of the shares, roughly 46.61 million SPG shares worth $5.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.49% or 34.45 million shares worth $3.92 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.43 million shares estimated at $1.76 billion under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 9.26 million shares worth around $1.05 billion.