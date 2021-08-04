PLAY Stock Forecast 2021: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Remains Strong With -76.61% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $32.84 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65B. PLAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.52% off its 52-week high of $51.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.72, which suggests the last value was 64.31% up since then. When we look at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PLAY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Instantly PLAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.48 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.39%, with the 5-day performance at -9.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is -17.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLAY’s forecast low is $45.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.04% over the past 6 months, a 132.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. will rise 141.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 195.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $351 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $312.43 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -261.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.58% per year.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 08 and September 13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares while 102.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.32%. There are 102.62% institutions holding the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.52% of the shares, roughly 7.48 million PLAY shares worth $358.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 4.72 million shares worth $225.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $135.19 million under it, the former controlled 6.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $58.12 million.