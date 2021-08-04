Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.53 million Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s per share price at $7.77 changed hands at -$0.26 or -3.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44B. PBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.49% off its 52-week high of $15.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 54.95% up since then. When we look at Pitney Bowes Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Analysts gave the Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PBI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Instantly PBI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.68 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -3.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.14%, with the 5-day performance at -7.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is -8.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pitney Bowes Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.89% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pitney Bowes Inc. will rise 25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $896.19 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Pitney Bowes Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $923 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $837.49 million and $851.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Pitney Bowes Inc. earnings to decrease by -594.00%.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 28 and November 01. The 2.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.45 per year.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.31% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares while 68.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.60%. There are 68.95% institutions holding the Pitney Bowes Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.59% of the shares, roughly 25.6 million PBI shares worth $210.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.84% or 19.02 million shares worth $156.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.69 million shares estimated at $89.61 million under it, the former controlled 6.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 4.92 million shares worth around $40.52 million.