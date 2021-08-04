Performance & Trends Of Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) Stock

In the last trading session, 5.13 million Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s per share price at $8.15 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $160.23M. SPOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.79% off its 52-week high of $12.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.67, which suggests the last value was 5.89% up since then. When we look at Spok Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 252.54K.

Analysts gave the Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPOK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spok Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) trade information

Instantly SPOK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.29 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.77%, with the 5-day performance at -9.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) is -12.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPOK’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 14.11% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Spok Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -312.10%.

SPOK Dividends

Spok Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 6.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 6.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.71 per year.

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.60% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares while 78.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.32%. There are 78.40% institutions holding the Spok Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.90% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million SPOK shares worth $32.36 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 1.52 million shares worth $15.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. With 1.19 million shares estimated at $13.9 million under it, the former controlled 6.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF held about 4.30% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $9.74 million.