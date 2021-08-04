Performance Report And Forecasts For Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC)

In the last trading session, 3.69 million Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $61.44 changed hands at -$0.44 or -0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.93B. YUMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.4% off its 52-week high of $69.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.81, which suggests the last value was 18.93% up since then. When we look at Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Analysts gave the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended YUMC as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 63.44 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is -7.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YUMC’s forecast low is $56.00 with $84.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yum China Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.03% over the past 6 months, a 24.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 31.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yum China Holdings Inc. will rise 29.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.45 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Yum China Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.9 billion and $2.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Yum China Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 5.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.71% per year.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 0.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares while 87.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.28%. There are 87.13% institutions holding the Yum China Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 37.85 million YUMC shares worth $2.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 29.15 million shares worth $1.73 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd. With 30.2 million shares estimated at $1.71 billion under it, the former controlled 7.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million shares worth around $276.67 million.